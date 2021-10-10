Credit For This Pic Of Abhishek Bachchan From Dubai Goes To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

When we think of the term “powerhouse couple” one of the first names to pop into our heads is that of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The talented actors are loved as much for their individual personas as they are for their chemistry as a couple. Now, thanks to social media, fans can get a glimpse into just how lovely the superstars are together.Take, for instance, the picture that Abhishek Bachchan shared on Instagram on Saturday. In it, the actor is seen standing on a beach in Dubai, watching the sun. And, like a doting wife, Aishwarya turned photographer to capture her husband in this picturesque moment.

Sharing the image, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Sun, sand and sea!” along with the hashtag “Dubai”. Tagging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he gave her the photo credit. Reacting to the picture, actor Sikander Kher wrote, “Nice one.”

Earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai flew to France to represent a cosmetics brand at the Paris Fashion Week. She was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya. The trio then flew to Dubai for other work-related commitments.

Both, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, often share pictures of each other, along with their daughter Aaradhya. Recently, Aishwarya shared a family image of the trio along with her mother, Vrinda Rai. The occasion was Vrinda Rai's 70th birthday. Sharing the image, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy 70th birthday, dearest darling Mommy-Doda. We love you infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel."

Another sweet family photo was shared by Abhishek Bachchan recently on the occasion of Holi. The throwback picture features the three resting after playing with colours. In the image, both Aaradhya and Abhishek are resting on Aishwarya's lap. Sharing the image, Abhishek said, “A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone...Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family.

Here's another photo of the happy family you do not want to miss.

Can you spot megastar Amitabh Bachchan with his son and daughter-in-law in this picture?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married since 2007. The couple welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. In terms of work, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in The Big Bull. While Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Abhishek has the films Bob Biswas and Dasvi on the anvil.