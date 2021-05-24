Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Celebrate Vrinda Rai's Birthday. Aaradhya Was The Centre Of Attention

Aishwarya shared this photo (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her mother Vrinda Rai's birthday on Sunday night and shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram. The celebrations were special this year as Sunday marked Vrinda Rai's 70th birthday. Needless to say that joining the festivities were Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and the couple's daughter Aaradhya. As is tradition, the nine-year-old member of the Bachchan family was the centre of attention at Vrinda Rai's birthday party. On Instagram, Aaradhya dedicated an adorable message for her grandmother, who she appears to address as "Doda". Aishwarya shared this note on behalf of her daughter, dedicated to Vrinda Rai: "Happy 70th birthday, dearest darling Mommy-Doda. We love you infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel."

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya posing with Vrinda Rai calls for a perfect family moment:

Aishwarya also shared these adorable clicks from Vrinda Rai's birthday. The 47-year-old actress was gorgeous in a white salwar kameez. "Love you," Aaradhya added in the captions.

On Mother's Day earlier this month, Aishwarya shared this emotional throwback on Instagram, also featuring her late father Krishnaraj Rai. Aishwarya lost her father in 2017.

On her parents anniversary in December last year, Aishwarya roped in daughter Aaradhya to share this note on Instagram: "Mine. Happy Anniversary Mommy-Doda and Daddyyy-Ajja. Love you."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born to the couple in 2011. In terms of work, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan. Her upcoming movies include Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and Gulab Jamun, in which she co-stars with husband Abhishek.