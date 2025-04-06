Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Lunch Date In New York

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra never miss a chance to set couple goals. The singer and actress are often spotted enjoying romantic dates and vacations.

On Friday, the duo stepped out for a lunch date in New York, and naturally, pictures from their romantic outing are now going viral online.

In one snap, the couple is seen enjoying their meal, while in another, they are strolling down the street with Priyanka sweetly wrapping her hand around Nick's elbow. The two appear deep in conversation while holding their to-go drinks.

Style check? Nick Jonas kept it casual in a black sweatshirt paired with shorts. White sneakers and stylish sunglasses completed his look.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra looked chic as always in a printed top paired with baggy denim pants. She layered her outfit with a blazer and accessorized it with chunky gold jewellery, a crossbody bag, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022.

Last month, Nick Jonas opened up about his bond with Malti Marie. He shared that although his little daughter has started to recognise that her dad is famous, it does not really mean much to her yet. For her, he is just dad — and that is what matters most.

"The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all," Nick Jonas told People.

The singer added, "She wants to play Moana and Maui with me. That means more to me than anything else, is that time with her and just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot.”

On the professional front, Nick Jonas recently made his Broadway debut in the production titled The Last Five Years. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra has SSMB29, Heads of State, The Bluff and Citadel Season 2 in the lineup.