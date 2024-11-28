Crazy Viral: Ajith Kumar Poses with His Race Car At Barcelona F1 Circuit. See Pics

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is gearing up to make his return to motorsports. Recently, he was spotted at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, preparing for his next racing adventure. Viral photos feature Ajith at the iconic F1 circuit, where he is seen posing alongside his car.

The pictures also show Ajith's car for the upcoming 24H Series. This time, Ajith will not only race but also serve as a team owner, with plans to compete in the 24H Dubai 2025 and the European 24H Series Championship. The veteran actor is dressed in racing gear and poses next to his custom car, which features his name prominently on the front.

Latest Pics Of THALA AJITH From the Barcelona F1 Circuit In Spain 🇪🇸



— AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) November 27, 2024

In September this year, he officially announced the launch of his own racing team, named "Ajith Kumar Racing." The exciting news was shared by the actor's manager, Suresh Chandra, on Friday. In an Instagram post, Suresh revealed that Ajith recently tested the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome.

Alongside photos of the actor behind the wheel, he shared details about the new racing team, stating, "We are proud to announce the beginning of a new exciting adventure: Ajith Kumar Racing. Fabian Duffieux will be the official racing driver. And the amazing news? Aside from being a team owner, Ajith Kumar is back in the racing seat! Ajith is among very few Indians to race in the international arena and in FIA championships. He competed in the 2004 Formula Asia BMW F3 Championships and raced in the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. The newly formed racing team will be engaged in various international racing series, starting with the competitive 24hseries European series in the Porsche 992 GT3 cup category. One of our biggest aims will be to help talented young drivers while providing them a fully supported racing program. Can't wait to tell you more about this very soon! The win or nothing! Stay tuned!" The team will feature Fabian Duffieux as the official racing driver.

Suresh also shared more pictures of Ajith testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge, expressing his excitement for the upcoming European racing season. He wrote, "Testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at @Dubai_Autodrome as #AK gears up for the upcoming European racing season! Also excited to reveal a new helmet paint scheme. Ready for an adrenaline-fueled journey ahead!"

ICYDK, Ajith Kumar is a passionate racer with an impressive motorsports background. He has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and has even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Ajith began his racing journey in motorcycle racing, competing in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.