Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result For Vidyut Jammwal-Arjun Rampal's Film

Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammawal in Crakk. (courtesy: mevidyutjammwal)

The box office collection of Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa has witnessed a further dip. On day 4, the sports action movie minted Rs 1 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film, directed by Aditya Datt, has collected Rs 9.70 crore. Crakk has been jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed. The movie, which tells the story of a man from the slums of Mumbai entering the world of extreme underground sports, features Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in major roles. Crakk released on February 23.

Ahead of the Crakk's release, the makers hosted a grand screening in Mumbai. Arjun Rampal attended the event with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal from his previous marriage with Mehr Jesia. FYI: Arjun and Mehr parted ways in 2018. At the screening, Arjun Rampal was seen posing on the red carpet. Click here to read in detail.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crakk 1 out of 5 stars. He mentioned, “Crakk is everything that it is cracked up to be - an extreme sports action movie replete with stunts and swerves that spring from a stunted imagination. All that the shallow genre exercise manages to deliver is extreme ennui. Written and directed by Aditya Datt, who helmed action star Vidyut Jammwal's third Commando film, Crakk is marred by terrible acting, disorienting editing, a strident background score and overwrought sound design.”

“The only technician who has a field day is director of photography Mark Hamilton. His camera has to keep up with the action choreographer who responds to a directorial rhythm that has room at all for silences and blank spaces,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Crakk also stars Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand, and Rajendra Shisatkar.