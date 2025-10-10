Sara Khan Slams Trolls Criticising Her Interfaith Marriage With Krish Pathak: "Not Asking For Anyone's Approval"

Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai fame actor Sara Khan recently married Krish Pathak in a court ceremony. After she shared an Instagram post announcing her marriage, trolls attacked her over the interfaith marriage. Sara Khan shut down the trolls with a video message in which she spoke about love, faith, and their social wedding plans.

Sara Khan began the video by saying, "Krish and I belong to different cultures, but we believe both our religions taught us love. Our families taught us to respect others first and not to hurt anyone. We also think so, we think alike... I want to thank all the positive well-wishers for your immense love."

Sara also shared that she doesn't need social media's approval, as their families have already approved their marriage.

"Please learn that any religion does not teach you to put down any other religion or beliefs or disrespect anyone. We are sharing our marital status with our well-wishers and not asking for anyone's approval because we already have the approval of our families and the law. Any relation with my God is mine, completely mine. No one has any right to comment between me and my God. No religion teaches you to say bad words or interfere in someone's life," Sara said.

Sara concluded by revealing that she will have a Nikah and a traditional "Pahadi Shadi with proper pheras." Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Thank you, everyone, and love, love and only love to you all (red heart and kissing face emojis)." Reacting to the post, Krish wrote the lyrics of Shah Rukh Khan's song from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi — Tujh mein rab dikhta hai.... Yaara mein kya karu.

Sara Khan-Krish Pathak's Marriage

On Wednesday, Sara announced the marriage with a loved-up post. It read, "Two faiths. One script. Infinite love. The signatures are sealed. From Qubool Hai se Saat Phere, the vows await this December. Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot."

Sara is best known for her roles in Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai and Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi.

Sara was previously married to actor Ali Merchant in a televised ceremony during Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The two later separated in 2011.

Krish Pathak is the son of popular actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of 'Lakshman' in Ramanand Sagar's iconic mythological series Ramayan. Krish started his journey in 2016 with P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

