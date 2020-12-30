COVID-Positive Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares A Pic From Their 'Home Quarantine'

Ram Charan with Upasana. (courtesy upasanakaminenikonidela)

Telugu star Ram Charan, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, is currently under home quarantine. His wife Upasana Kamineni shared a picture of herself along with the actor on her Instagram profile. "Quarantine with Mr C,"Upasana wrote. She revealed that she is COVID-negative for now but there's a "huge chance" of her contracting the virus. She wrote in her caption: "This too shall pass. Hopeful for a better 2021. No symptoms and he's holding strong. I tested negative but there's a huge chance of me becoming COVID positive. For now its home quarantine with Mr C. Loads of warm liquids, steam inhalation and rest."

Take a look at Upasana's post here:

Ram Charan, on Tuesday, tweeted: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

Read Ram Charan's tweet here:

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Ram Charan's cousin and actor Varun Tej also contracted the virus recently. They were spotted together at the Konidela Christmas bash. "Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all the love," Varun Tej wrote.

Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni in Hyderabad on June 14, 2012. A series of grand ceremonies were attended by the who's who of Indian film industry. Ram Charan's next project is Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's RRR. The cast of Ram Charan's much-awaited RRR is headlined by Junior NTR. The SS Raajamouli-directed film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.