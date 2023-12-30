'Cool Na?': Amitabh Bachchan Composed This Music. The Internet's Verdict

Big B in a still from the video. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram entry is such a vibe. The superstar shared a video of a music piece that he composed and his reaction to it is just too cute to miss. Big B captioned the post, "Let music be the food of laughter." He added in his post, "Music composed and all instruments played by...Ahem... Yours truly. Cool na?" In the comments section of the post, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani wrote, "Fantastic... Let's make a song." An Instagram user wrote, "You are too cool Sir." Another one added, "Superb Sir." So, how did Amitabh Bachchan do?

Meanwhile, in his latest blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan wrote about his love for music. "Music be the source of all living .. and its culmination in the self be the most desired .. unlearned , non guidance, mere speaker symptoms for the inner and there .. it is done .. and the surprise and the valuation of all that needs t be put in the glorified motives of them that are in the learned...I need learning too .. and shall seek it...But till then the desire cannot be stopped or diverted...the inners are ever present everywhere," read his blog entry.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. He will also star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone.