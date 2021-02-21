'Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan': Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, And Others Send Best Wishes

Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are now proud parents to two boys - the couple welcomed their second child on Monday morning. A few hours after the birth of their baby son, Saif Ali Khan issued a statement that read: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," reported news agency PTI. Kareena and Saif's son Taimur was born in 2016. For the couple, early congratulatory messages were posted by designer Manish Malhotra, actresses Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora and many others.

Manish Malhotra, for whom Kareena Kapoor has walked the ramp several times, wrote on his Instagram story: "Congratulations, Saif Ali Khan and my dearest Kareena Kapoor." Kareena Kapoor's aunt, actress Neetu Kapoor, wished the couple with this adorable note: "Congratulations, Kareena and Saif. One more addition to the cuties."

Kareena Kapoor's BFF Amrita Arora wrote: "Congratulations, my love Kareena and Saifu."

Dia Mirza, who got married earlier this week, sent her best wishes like this: "Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor, Saif and Taimur!"

Neha Dhupia, who worked with Kareena Kapoor in the 2006 film Chup Chup Ke, wrote: "Congratulations, Kareena, Saif and little Taimur...best news ever."

Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was among the first ones to reveal that the actress and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed a baby boy.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Agent Vinod was their last film together. The couple announced their second pregnancy in August last year.