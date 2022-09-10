Confirmed: Disha Patani To Star Opposite Suriya In His 42nd Film

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has joined the cast of superstar Suriya's 42nd project. The actor confirmed the news on Friday through a social media post. Disha shared the motion poster of Suriya's upcoming project on her Instagram handle with the hashtag Suriya 42 as its caption. In the motion poster, an eagle can be seen flying above a war zone, reaching Suriya's character, who is seen observing the war from the top of a hill. The teaser shows a few stills of war and a giant troop with elephants, giving its viewers a hint that the film is a period drama. The poster also reveals that the untitled film, will release in 3D in ten languages. Suriya too shared the motion poster on Twitter and tagged Disha Patani in his post. Sharing the motion poster, Suriya wrote, "We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure!"

Disha's post garnered over three lakh likes on Instagram. Many of her fans flooded her post with comments. One of them wrote, "Welcome to Kollywood", while the other wrote, "You gonna rock." Many others dropped heart and fire emojis in the actor's comments section.

Check out their posts:

In August, Suriya shared the announcement of beginning the shoot for the film. He shared a picture of himself with director Siva and music composer Devi Sri Prasad on Instagram. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!"

Check out his post here:

The film is being directed by filmmaker Siva, who has also co-written its script along with writer Aadhi Narayana. Suriya's untitled project will be produced under his banner 2D Entertainment.