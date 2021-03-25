'Come Back Na,' Arjun Kapoor Writes On Mom's Death Anniversary; Malaika Arora Posts Red Heart

Arjun Kapoor in a throwback with his mom (courtesy arjunkapoor )

Arjun Kapoor remembered mom Mona Shourie on her death anniversary with a heart-wrenching post on Instagram. In an emotional note, Arjun poured his heart out and dedicated this note to his late mother: "It's been 9 years, it's not fair ya. I miss you Maa come back na please... I miss you worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing your name calling on my phone, I miss coming home and seeing you... I miss your laugh, I miss your smell, I miss being called Arjun with your voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope you are ok wherever you are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss you... come back na." Arjun Kapoor lost his mother in 2012.

On Arjun Kapoor's post, his friends showered him with a whole lot of love and support. Actress Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, dropped the red heart in the comments.

Meanwhile, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor marked the day with another heartfelt post on Instagram: "9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost every day, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime. I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love... I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma," she wrote.

On his mom's birth anniversary in February this year, Arjun shared a special video on Instagram and wrote: "I love you today, yesterday and forever. Happy birthday Mom."

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Bhoot Police, in which he co-stars with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.