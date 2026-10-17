WWE Star Cody Rhodes Can't Stop Praising Vidyut Jammwal's Shredded Physique, Calls Him "Handsome"

Vidyut Jammwal's fitness game can give even WWE superstars a run for their money. And no, we are not exaggerating. When a professional wrestler like Cody Rhodes, who knows a thing or two about fitness, is left in awe of your physique, you know you are doing something right.

The WWE star, who shares screen space with Jammwal in Street Fighter, cannot stop gushing over his co-star's chiselled body, good looks and impressive personality.

In a recent appearance on comedian Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast, Cody opened up about working with Vidyut.

“I have never seen anyone like him [Vidyut Jammwal]”, he said.“He is one of the most handsome, and his body is absolutely shredded, he's a fascinating man”.

Schulz, who also features in Street Fighter, added, “He [Vidyut Jammwal] is one of the most handsome, and his body is absolutely shredded. He is a fascinating man”.

Not just that, Schulz went on to compare him to legendary action star Jackie Chan. He said, “He is India's Jackie Chan”.

But Cody's admiration for Vidyut goes beyond his physical appearance. The wrestler also recalled thoughtful gestures from his co-star, offering a glimpse into the bond they developed while working together.

Vidyut Jammwal makes his Hollywood debut with the live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise Street Fighter. In the film, he plays Dhalsim, the Indian yoga master and warrior. Cody, meanwhile, plays Guile. The film was released on October 16.

Vidyut has built his reputation in Indian cinema through physically demanding action roles and his expertise in Kalaripayattu, the traditional Indian martial art. His dedication to fitness and ability to pull off demanding action sequences have long defined his screen persona.

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