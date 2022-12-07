Cirkus Song Current Laga Re Teaser: Ranveer Singh Eclipsed By Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranveer in a still from the video. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh's next filmCirkus has already created a buzz among cinema lovers. The trailer and posters have received a lot of love from fans. The icing on the cake – of which we also saw a glimpse in the trailer – is a special song featuring Ranveer Singh and his wife, superstar Deepika Padukone. Now, the actor has shared a promo of the song titled Current Laga Re. The song teaser features Ranveer Singh in an all-black outfit and Deepika in a pink and green outfit. “Get ready for the most electrifying song with the queen of entertainment,” appears on the screen, interspersed with visuals of the songs in which Deepika and Ranveer are dancing their hearts out.

In the caption, Ranveer Singh wrote: “Current Laga Re. The song drops tomorrow.”

Watch the promo here:

The trailer of Cirkus, which was released a few days ago features Ranveer Singh in a double role. The trailer begins with a circus scene, where Ranveer Singh aka "Electric Man" is performing one of his tricks. The trick goes wrong causing him to travel back in time to the 60s. There he is mistaken for an electric man (his doppelganger). Also, don't miss the romance with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus also stars Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee in important roles.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Ranveer Singh shared the teaser of Cirkus and announced that it is releasing ahead of Christmas. Sharing the video, Ranveer Singh said, “Welcome to our world. Trailer coming out on 2nd December.”

Before that Ranveer Singh also shared an image with Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the caption, he said, “Let the madness begin.”

Cirkus is Ranveer Singh's third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, will release in theatres on December 23.