Cirkus Trailer: The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Deepika Padukone's Cameo

To say the trailer of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus is trending would be an understatement. The trailer released on Friday and it has been trending big time. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role and boasts of a super impressive cast that includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee. Phew! This, however is the story of the star whose surprise cameo appearance eclipsed everything else - Deepika Padukone, who appears at the end of the trailer with husband Ranveer Singh. The clip appears to be from a dance number. The Internet, of course, can't keep calm and this is what euphoric Deepika Padukone fans tweeted after the release of Cirkus trailer.
First, check out the trailer of Cirkus here:
"DeepVeer in frame after so long," tweeted an excited fan.
#DeepVeer in frame after so longgg! #DeepikaPadukone#JacquelineFernandez#PoojaHegde#RanveerSingh#CirkusTrailerpic.twitter.com/WITKMxDHg9— Rajul (@Rajul_Raj1) December 2, 2022
"Honestly the best part of the Cirkustrailer was Deepika Padukone," read another tweet.
Honestly the best part of the #Cirkus Trailer was #DeepikaPadukonepic.twitter.com/CG55Lw0KI1— Arrin Singh (@UniqueTalk3) December 2, 2022
"Won't lie! May have repeated this part 10 times already... The energy," read another tweet. Understandable.
Won't lie!— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 2, 2022
May have repeated this part 10 times already..
The energy #DeepikaPadukonehttps://t.co/LdpTzE2EcR
Like we said earlier, the Deepika Padukone surprise eclipsed everything.
Laughter Riot This Christmas— (@Warmblush_10) December 2, 2022
Loved the dialogues
And And #DeepikaPadukone's Suprise#Circus#RanveerSingh#PoojaHegde#JaquelineFernandes#RohitShettypic.twitter.com/2OpSaUQfTQ
Similar thoughts echoed in another tweet.
SHE'S BACK AND HOw#DeepikaPadukone#CirkusTrailer#RanveerSingh#RohitShettypic.twitter.com/i1PWIgLEqX— human (@hereonlyforteaa) December 2, 2022
#DeepikaPadukone at the end of #Cirkus trailer was the real #Dhamakapic.twitter.com/fFBzffKUN0— Bilash CK (@Bilash_CK) December 2, 2022
Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, has been directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is slated to release on December 23.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.