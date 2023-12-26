Christmas Greetings From Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan And Twins Uyir-Ulag

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Adorable can't even begin to describe superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's Christmas album. The couple shared photos of themselves with their kids Uyir and Ulag. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. Uyir and Ulag look super cute in those Santa caps. Sharing the album, the couple wrote, "Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love and prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive." The comments section of the post was flooded with comments like "Oh my cutieeeeepies" and "Awwww so cute." Another one added, "Adorable."

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's post here:

We absolutely love it when Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share photos of their kids on Instagram. When the actress made her debut on Instagram this year, her first post was for her kids. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai last year. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other stars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy last year. They named their kids Ulag and Uyir.

Nayanthara, who has featured in over 70 plus films, starred in the smash hit Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which marked her Bollywood debut this year. She also made her Instagram debut this year. In the recent years, she was seen in the critically-acclaimed Connect. Last year, she also starred in husband Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi.