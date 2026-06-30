Chrissy Teigen Responds To Criticism Over Sheer Top In Bold Photo Shoot

Chrissy Teigen is standing by her latest fashion choice despite facing criticism online. On Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author shared a string of pictures on Instagram that featured her wearing a sheer top that exposed her nipple. She made it clear that she had no regrets about the creative decision.

"I think because they have been cut into disks and reattached to my body like three times and also they've fed babies and stuff," Teigen commented under the same post in response to a user criticising the decision.

"I really don't think of nips (mine especially) as sexy or risqué but my apologies if you do. I hope u will survive it. Almost sure u will. Love u so much,” she added.

Like her sheer top, the 40-year-old has always been transparent about her breasts. "I've had my boobs done three times," she shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2024. "I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out."

Chrissy Teigen first underwent plastic surgery at the age of 20 for her famous Sports Illustrated photoshoot in 2010. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!," Teigen told British Glamour in March 2020.

However, motherhood proved challenging with her implants. Teigen shares kids Luna, 10, Miles, 8, and Esti and Wren, both 3, with husband John Legend.

"You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed. I had a quarter ‘teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she added.

Chrissy Teigen has previously talked about undergoing a hairline-lowering procedure, buccal fat removal and armpit liposuction. She explained that being transparent about her procedures is important to her.