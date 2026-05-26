John Legend Helps Chrissy Teigen After Wardrobe Malfunction At 2026 AMAs

Singer-songwriter John Legend helped wife Chrissy Teigen through a minor wardrobe malfunction at the 2026 American Music Awards. The couple, who attended the event in Las Vegas on Monday, were posing for photographers, when things went south.

Teigen showed up to the 2026 AMAs in a floor-length beaded orange gown and heels. While posing for photos, her heel got caught in her outfit, making the 40-year-old pause. Just as a woman offered to help, John Legend bent down and untangled the dress. A few beads from the delicate gown fell on the red carpet, but Teigen laughed off the wardrobe malfunction and posed for more photos, as per Page Six.

John Legend and Teigen attended the AMAs; the singer was presenting an award, People reported. Legend wore a tan trench coat and trousers over a white shirt. As for Teigen, the Sports Illustrated alum showed off her new hairdo, a bob with bangs, at the award ceremony.

Teigen and Legend are known for their playful relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, share four kids.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 40-year-old joked about wanting to go see Magic Mike Live while the couple was in Vegas.

“After you're done performing, should we just, like, go to Magic Mike or something?” Teigen asked Legend while lying in bed and laughing, as per Page Six.

She later asked the All of Me crooner if he got the run of the show yet, before telling the camera, “So we could go see Magic Mike.”

In March, John Legend parted ways with his longtime manager Ty Stiklorius and her company Friends at Work, The Hollywood Reporter stated. The singer then signed on with Roc Nation, Jay-Z's management and music firm. Roc Nation manages artists like A$AP Rocky, Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

It was unclear what led to Legend's exit from Friends at Work. The 13-time Grammy winner had been associated with Stiklorius for decades, even sticking with her when she established Friends at Work in 2014 after her departure from Troy Carter's management firm Atom Factory.

John Legend first gained attention in 2004 with his debut album Get Lifted and later made a name for himself as one of the biggest voices in R&B. His popular tracks include the 14-time-platinum hit, All of Me, and his duet with Meghan Trainor, Like I'm Going to Lose You.