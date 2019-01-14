Chris Pratt Gets Engaged To Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'So Happy You Said Yes,' He Writes

Chris Pratt shared this picture with Katherine Schwarzenegger (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes," he wrote "I'm thrilled to be marrying you," Chris added Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Actor Chris Pratt and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. The news was shared by Chris on Instagram with an adorable post. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go," he captioned the photo of himself cuddling Katherine. Chris also plants a kiss on her forehead and we can also see the engagement ring. Their engagement post got close to one million likes in just a few hours and congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. Katherine is the daughter of actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and wife Maria Shriver.

Here's how Chris Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Congratulations, Chris and Katherine.

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, reportedly started dating last year in June. They were introduced to each other by her mother Maria Shriver. According to People magazine, the couple were first spotted together on Father's Day. They went for a picnic in California.

Chris Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris. They are parents to a son named Jack, 6. Chris and Anna separated in 2017. In a joint statement posted on their respective social media accounts, they said that they tried to save their marriage of eight years and were "disappointed" to announce their separation.

Chris Pratt is best-known for his role in Jurassic World, the Guardians Of The Galaxy films and Avengers: Infinity War. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up for a film with Chris Pratt, titled Cowboy Ninja Viking. However, the film has been delayed indefinitely.