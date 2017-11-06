Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Rognarok: US Box Office Witnesses The Power Of The Mighty Hammer

Highlights Thor: Rognarok has made a global total of $427 million It netted more than seven times the take of last week's leader The movie's pulled $121 million from North American theatres

After a dismal October for Hollywood, Disney and Marvel Studio'sproved a smashing success this weekend, pulling in $121 million in North American theatres for a global total of $427 million, according to industry estimates. How big was the film's three-day opening? Well, the latestepisode, boosted by strong reviews and the self-mocking humour of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god (with Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death), netted more than seven times the take of last week's leader, Lionsgate'sThat movie, which has police investigating a string of horrific murders carried out in the style of supposedly long-dead killer Jigsaw, dropped this weekend to third place at $6.7 million, according to website Exhibitor Relations.In second was, from STX Entertainment, at $17 million. That comedy stars three women - Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn - whose plans change when their mothers (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon) drop in unexpectedly for the holidays.In fourth position was Lionsgate'sat $4.7 million. The light comedy has actor/director Tyler Perry and buddies heading to a campground which - surprise! - turns out to be haunted.In fifth spot wasfrom Warner Bros., at $3 million. The sci-fi disaster thriller follows Gerard Butler as he struggles to save the world from an apocalyptic storm caused by climate-controlling satellites run amok.Rounding out the top 10 were:($2.8 million)($2.3 million)($2.2 million)($2.2 million)($1.9 million)