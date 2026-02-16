"We've Heard Concerns": ByteDance Says It Will Curb Seedance 2.0

Ever since its release on February 12, Byte-Dance-owned AI video-making tool Seedance has created controversy with threats of legal action mounting against it. It allows users to create Hollywood-style clips and CGI footage, which required budgets of millions of dollars, at the fraction of the cost. The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and Disney have threatened of legal action alleging "massive copyright infringement". After these threats, the Chinese technology giant has pledged to curb Seedance.

On Monday, ByteDance told the BBC that the company "respects intellectual property rights and we have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0".

"We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorised use of intellectual property and likeness by users," the company further said.

Also Read | Seedance 2.0 vs Sora 2: How Two Big AI Tools Stack Against Each Other

The company, however, did not explain how it plans to implement the safeguards.

Hollywood studios, particularly Disney, had accused ByteDance of using "pirated library" of copyrighted characters, including those from Marvel and Star Wars.

The tool has allowed users' imagination to go wild, and they have posted AI-generated clips of Brad Pitt fighting Tom Cruise, Darth Vader taking on Thanos and many others.

The tool is only available in China for now.

Apart from Disney, Paramount Skydance has also sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, accusing the Chinese firm of engaging in "blatant infringement" of its intellectual property, as per Variety.

Actors union SAG-AFTRA said Friday it "stands with the studios in condemning the blatant infringement" enabled by Seedance 2.0.

"The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members' voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable and undercuts the ability of human talent to earn a livelihood," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. "Seedance 2.0 disregards law, ethics, industry standards and basic principles of consent. Responsible AI development demands responsibility, and that is nonexistent here."