30,000 Nvidia Engineers Get Coding Tool Access In Push For Internal AI Use

NVIDIA has rolled out generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to a vast portion of its engineering workforce, integrating OpenAI's agentic coding tool Codex into daily development workflows.

Over 30,000 engineers at the company now rely on the latest setup, with some pointing out three times higher code output compared to previous processes, TechRadar reported.

This has caught the attention of many, particularly because volume-based metrics have been treated with caution in software engineering for a long time.

In a February 6 blog, Cursor said that Nvidia witnessed "fast, accurate results" by introducing the generative AI tool. "This difference is due to Cursor's ability to map out and semantically reason over large codebases," it stated.

Fabian Theuring, a senior software architect, highlighted that Cursor's agent is smarter, faster and more efficient since it retrieves only the most relevant context.

"Before Cursor, Nvidia had other AI coding tools, both internally built and from other external vendors. But after adopting Cursor, that's when we really started seeing significant increases in development velocity," said Wei Luo, VP of Engineering, Nvidia.

The latest deployment marks an operational change touching core software. This includes GPU drivers and infrastructure code supporting gaming, data centers as well as AI training systems.

As per TechRadar, such products are considered mission-critical as errors in these might have visible and costly consequences.

A few months ago, AI magazine reported that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was pushing the use of AI internally and even questioned managers who restricted its usage, while the company hired about 10,000 people.

At the time, Huang instructed employees to automate every possible task with AI. He even called managers limiting AI usage in their teams "insane".

“My understanding is that Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI,” Huang said the day after the company reported record earnings.

He added, “I want every task that is possible to be automated with AI. I promise you, you will have work to do.”

Further, he said the company hired “several thousand” people during the previous quarter.

NVIDIA expanded its workforce from 29,600 at the end of fiscal year 2024 to 36,000 at the end of fiscal year 2025.

“Frankly, I think we're probably still about 10,000 short,” Huang said, adding that the pace at which the company was hiring should be consistent with the pace at which we can integrate and harmonise the new employees."