Amul Topical Honours Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood Debut In Sam Mendes' Film, Actor Reacts

Dairy brand Amul has marked Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Hollywood project with one of its signature topical illustrations.

What's Happening

The tribute followed the announcement that Farhan will portray sitar legend Ravi Shankar in The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The illustration shows Farhan seated beside Ravi Shankar, holding a sitar. Staying true to its trademark wordplay, the doodle carried the caption, "Sitar turn for Farhan!"

Farhan reshared the artwork on his Instagram Stories and responded with, "Aww, thank you," followed by red heart emojis, while tagging the brand.

Background

The upcoming project is directed by Sam Mendes and is structured as four interconnected biographical films, each told from the perspective of a different member of The Beatles.

Farhan is set to essay the role of Pandit Ravi Shankar, whose association with the band, particularly guitarist George Harrison, played a key role in shaping their musical direction in the 1960s.

Shankar introduced Harrison to Indian classical music and spirituality, a collaboration that influenced several Beatles tracks and contributed to a cross-cultural musical exchange.

The film series will chronicle the journeys of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, tracing their rise from Hamburg and Liverpool to global fame.

The cast includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. The ensemble also features Saoirse Ronan, James Norton, Anna Sawai and Harry Lloyd, among others.

All four instalments are scheduled for release on April 7, 2028.

Although Farhan previously appeared briefly as Waleed in the Marvel series Ms. Marvel, this project marks his first major international screen role.