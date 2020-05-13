Chitrangada Singh Misses Swimming With Make-Up On. See Her Post

Chitrangada shared this image. (courtesy: chitrangada )

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh shared a throwback picture from the good old days, when she could go swimming, that too with her make-up on. The 43-year-old actress, on Wednesday, shared a picture, in which she could be seen making the most of her me time in a swimming pool. Chitrangada, who looked stunning as always, in a black outfit, and pushed back sleek hair, wrote in her caption: "Kya aapne kabhi full make-up mein swimming kari hai? Maine kari hai." She added, "Missing it. Lockdown 2020. Stay home, stay fun." Her post was flooded with fire and heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

During lockdown, Chitrangada has been keeping herself busy by baking (which she did after years). The actress tried baking cookies and shared a video on Instagram. She wrote: "Baking after years. This recipe is so foolproof that all the non-baking types will come out looking like pros. Try to use only and only castor sugar not regular sugar or brown sugar which I couldn't find."

The Baazaar actress has also been actively sharing her TikTok videos on Instagram, most of which feature her lip-synching to Bollywood classics, with a greyscale treatment. Check them out here:

Chitrangada Singh made her Bollywood debut with Sudhir Mishra's critically-acclaimed film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2003. Her impressive filmography includes films like Baazaar, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz and Inkaar. She also produced the 2018 sports biopic Soormaa, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi.