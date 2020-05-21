Chiranjeevi's Birthday Wish For Mohanlal Is Winning The Internet

Chiranjeevi shared this image. (Image courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela)

As Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 60 on Thursday, birthday wishes poured in from veteran actors of the film industry. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, on Thursday, wrote a heartwarming birthday wish for "versatile acting legend and superstar" Mohanlal on his Instagram profile. Chiranjeevi shared a picture with Mohanlal, dearly known as "Lalettan" among his friends and fans and wrote, "Happy 60th birthday my dear Lalettan, Mohanlal. Proud to share time and space in the film industry with a versatile acting legend and superstar like you. May you continue to inspire and enrich the acting fraternity and delight audiences for many many years to come." In the picture, Mohanlal can be seen hugging Chiranjeevi as they pose for the camera together. Take a look:

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who shared screen space with Mohanlal in the 1997 Priyadarshan movie Chandralekha, also wished the superstar in the most heartwarming way possible. Anil Kapoor tweeted a movie clip featuring himself, Mohanlal and Malayalam actor Sreenivasan from Chandralekha and wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday, Mohanlal. It was a memorable experience working with you in Chandralekha! Wishing you all the health and happiness!"

Happy 60th Birthday, @Mohanlal! It was a memorable experience working with you in #Chandralekha! Wishing you all the health & happiness! pic.twitter.com/pTFiBnDVv6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Mohanlal announced his upcoming film Drishyam 2 - sequel to his 2013 blockbuster Drishyam via a motion poster on Thursday. The sequel will be directed by Jeethu Joseph and will be produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.

According to reports, Drishyam 2 will go on floors as soon as permission for film shooting is granted by Kerala Government, post lockdown.