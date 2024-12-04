Chiranjeevi And Nani Team Up For A "Blood Promise". Details Here

Nani has announced his next project. The actor-producer is set to collaborate with his idol Chiranjeevi in his upcoming production venture. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela. Nani made the announcement via an Instagram post on Tuesday. Sharing a poster from the movie, he wrote, “I grew up inspired by him. I stood in the lines for hours every time. I lost my cycle. I celebrated him. Now, I PRESENT HIM. It's a full circle, Chiranjeevi Konidela. UNLEASHING THE MEGASTAR MADNESS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. With my boy who dreamt this Srikanth Odela.”

Soon after, Nani shared a picture with Chiranjeevi and Srikanth Odela. The image featured the trio standing side by side. Chiranjeevi wore a white shirt with jeans, while Nani dressed up in a grey sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy working on another project titled Vishwambhara. The makers released the poster of the film in August on Chiranjeevi's birthday. In a poster shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actor was seen on a rocky platform with a trident in his hand. The text on the poster read, "Happy Birthday Megastar." The makers have also revealed the release date of Vishwambhara - January 10, 2025. They wrote, “When darkness and evil take over the world, a magnanimous star shall shine bright to fight. Happy birthday, MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi. Let the world witness your aura with Vishwambhara. Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025.”

When darkness and evil take over the world, a ???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? shall shine bright to fight????



Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets ❤️‍????



Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara ✨



Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th,… pic.twitter.com/8pqHaIeRIe — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 22, 2024

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, Vishwambhara also features Trisha Krishnan in a key role. The film marks Trisha and Chiranjeevi's reunion after 18 years. Before this, they shared screen space in the 2006 cult classic Stalin.

Meanwhile, Nani was last seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram alongside SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan. Next, he will be a part of Srikanth Odela's The Paradise. The actor also has Hit: The Third Case in the line-up. It marks the third instalment in the Hit franchise and is part of director Sailesh Kolanu's Hit Universe. Additionally, Nani will also work on his other production venture Court - State Vs A Nobody. The film will mark the directorial debut of Ram Jagadeesh and features Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead role.