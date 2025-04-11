Chiranjeevi Shares Pawan Kalyan's Son Mark's Health Update After Singapore School Fire Incident: "He Still Needs..."

Actor Chiranjeevi has offered an update regarding his nephew Mark Shankar's condition following a school fire incident in Singapore.

Mark, who is the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, was injured earlier this week.

The veteran star, on Thursday, confirmed that Mark has returned home but continues to recover from his injuries in an Instagram post.

"Our baby Mark Shankar has come home, but he still needs to recover. With the grace and mercy of our clan deity, Anjaneya Swamy, he will soon be fully healthy and back to normal. Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving this little child from great danger and tragedy. On this occasion, everyone in their respective towns and areas has stood by our family, wishing Mark Shankar a speedy recovery. They are praying for the child and offering blessings. On behalf of myself, my younger brother Kalyan Babu @PawanKalyan, and our entire family, we would like to thank you all," Chiranjeevi wrote in his post.

Previously, Pawan Kalyan's political party, Jana Sena, released information indicating that the incident had caused injuries to Mark's hands and legs. The child was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed concern about the situation on Tuesday.

"Shocked to learn about the fire accident at a school in Singapore where the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, Mark Shankar, studies. Praying to Ammavaru for the safety and well-being of all the children and hoping Mark Shankar is safe and well," the minister wrote on X.