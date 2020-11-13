Chiranjeevi, Covid Negative, Reveals Earlier Test Results Were Due To 'Faulty PCR Kit'

Chiranjeevi shared this image. (courtesy chiranjeevikonidela)

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, in his latest Twitter entry, revealed that he is COVID-negative and that his initial test turned out to be positive due to a "faulty PCR-kit." On Thursday, the actor also attached his latest Covid-19 test results with the tweet. Chiranjeevi is now expected to resume the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya. "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit," tweeted Chiranjeevi. He thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their concern and added, "My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled."

Read Chiranjeevi's tweet here:

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled ! pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

On November 9, the veteran actor tweeted that he had contracted the virus and added that he will quarantine at home. He tweeted: "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon."

Here's what Chiranjeevi tweeted earlier:

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2019 film Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. He will next be seen in Telugu film Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. It will be the 152nd movie of his career.

Besides the Telugu cinema, the 65-year-old actor has also featured in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. Chiranjeevi, who debuted on the big screen in 1978, has acted in over 150 films. He has featured in several Telugu movies some of which are Swayam Krushi, Rudraveena, Indra and Aapathbandavudu.