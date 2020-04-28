Chiranjeevi Cherishes 'Pre-Lockdown Moments' In This Throwback Video With Granddaughter

Chiranjeevi with Navishka in the clip. (Image courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela)

South star Chiranjeevi, currently living in lockdown with his mom and his wife, recalled his special "pre-lockdown moment" on Tuesday. The actor, who is missing his granddaughter Navishka, shared a video featuring himself and the little girl on his social media profile and we bet it will brighten up your day. The clip starts with Chiranjeevi talking to Navishka as she sits on his lap. A few seconds later, she starts dancing to the track You And Me from Chiranjeevi's 2017 film Khaidi No 150. When the actor pauses the clip to see her reaction, she makes a sad face and he again resumes the song.

In the post, Chiranjeevi wrote that he found it amazing how his granddaughter, who is just a little over 1 year, not only enjoyed the music but also tried doing the dance moves from the track. "Always amazed at the power of music. Just over 1 year and how this little kid enjoyed music and tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused and played music to see she was really loving it," wrote Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi married Surekha, daughter of actor Allu Ramalingaiah, in 1980. Other than actor Ram Charan, the couple have two daughters - Sushmita and Sreeja. Navishka is the daughter of Sreeja Kalyan.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the much-talked-about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. He will next be seen in Telugu film Acharya. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.