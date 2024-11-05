Nothing Here, Just Kartik Aaryan Chilling With His "Manjus" Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan

Kartik Aaryan has forged a strong friendship with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars — Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. How are we sure? Well, his social media stands as a clear proof. With the horror-comedy doing good business at the box office, Kartik appears to be in a “chill” mood. On Tuesday, he dropped a picture with his “Manjus” on Instagram. For those who may not know, Manju stands for Manjulika — Vidya and Madhuri's characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The trio flashes their million-dollar smiles for the lens. “About last night. Chill scenes with my Manjus,” read Kartik's side note.

Kartik Aaryan's camaraderie with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit puts a smile on our faces. Sometimes they take us on a laughter ride too. Like in this video where the duo unleash their goofy side for a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotion. The clip shows Kartik and Vidya dancing to the iconic title track. Do not forget to note Vidya's expressions. Kartik captioned the post, “Legends say we are still sliding Spooky Slide with Manju.”

And then, Kartik Aaryan was joined by his other “Manju” aka Madhuri Dixit for a vada pav date in Pune. The actor uploaded a video from their culinary session on Instagram. “Yeh Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa waali,” says Kartik in the clip. He then asks Madhuri to repeat the line. The veteran star nails it in the Marathi language. We are impressed. Kartik was dressed in an olive green T-shirt, a matching jacket and black trousers, Madhuri, as always, looked stunning in a pink salwar kurta. "A Vadapav Date With My Manju,” wrote Kartik.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 premiered on the big screens on November 1. Triptii Dimri is also a part of the project. The film locked horns with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third part of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise released in 2007.