Children's Day 2018: What Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Patel And Other TV Stars Posted

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photographed with her brother (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Remembering our childhood," she captioned her post Hiten Tejwani shared a picture of his kids Ekta Kapoor posted a photo of Tusshar and Laksshya

TV star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, best-known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, shared a collage of old pictures with her siblings to celebrate Children's Day. "Remembering our childhood," she captioned her post, adding the hashtag 'Happy Children's Day.' (It's so darn cute). In the collage, Divyanka has shared pictures with her sister Priyanka and brother Aishwarya. "Such a cutie," Divyanka's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Ruhaanika Dhawan, who plays Ruhi, commented. The post has got over 1.5 lakh likes, including that of colleagues like Karan Patel, Hiten Tejwani and Aashka Goradia. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Children's Day post on Instagram.

Karan Patel, who plays the male lead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, shared a picture of his pet dog, wearing a cute night suit. "It's a Happy Children's Day and my parents made me wear a night suit... now you decide who is childish. Naughty Patel wishes Happy Children's Day to everyone," read Karan's post.

(Now this is adorable, Karan).

Bigg Boss 11 alumnus Hiten Tejwani posted a picture of his and Gauri's children Katya and Nevaan and wrote a message for them. "They always keep the child in me alive. When I look at them I remember my childhood. Happy Children's Day to my munchkins and all of you out there," he posted.

Meanwhile, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor treated her Instafam to a cute picture of brother Tusshar with his son Laksshya. Take a look.

Actress Kanchi Kaul, wife of Kumkum Bhagya star Shabbir Ahluwalia, shared this.

Happy Children's Day, folks!