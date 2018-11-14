Children's Day 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Randeep Hooda Share Adorable Throwback Pics From Their Childhood

Huma Qureshi shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamhumaq)

Highlights Aditi Rao Hydari's throwback photo is pure gold Huma Qureshi shared a blast from the past which is adorable Richa Chadha, Randeep Hooda also posted pictures

Hey folks! It's Children's Day today and just like all of us, Bollywood celebrities have also bombarded social media with throwback pictures of themselves from their childhood days. On this special occasion, We have handpicked some of our favourite throwback moments shared by Bollywood actors. From Aditi Rao Hydari's "Then and now" transition picture, to Huma Qureshi's oh-so-adorable "grumpy baby" face at her school's Children's Day function or the Annual concert (she doesn't remember), these actresses surely struck gold in their photo archive. The list would be incomplete without Randeep Hooda's sepia-toned photograph. Take a look at the pictures first, you can thanks us later.

Seems like London, Paris, New York actress Aditi Rao Hydari has always been a great poser and her latest Instagram post totally corroborates the fact. We couldn't help but love Aditi's Children's Day special post. She shared a throwback picture of herself from her childhood days, which was juxtaposed with a recent one. Interestingly, Aditi can be seen posing in a similar manner in both the pictures and can also be seen wearing similar outfits in both the pictures. She wrote: "Age of innocence. Never grow up."

Check out Aditi's post here:

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi's post is arguably one of the cutest throwback pictures. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress might be praised for her acting prowess now, but we must tell you that she was was a "reluctant entertainer" as a kid and this picture explains why. Huma captioned the post: "This was definitely Children's Day celebrations or wait, maybe our annual day. In any case, I was never a morning person. She also used hashtags such as "#GrumpyBaby" and "#reluctantentertainer."

This is what we are talking about:

Our list just got better. Can you guess the little munchkin o this picture? Well it is none other than actor Randeep Hooda. Cute, no?

Richa Chadha's post perfectly encapsulates the essence of childhood. Richa captioned the post: "badmaash, bindas, bachpan. Happy Children's day to everyone. Hanging out with bros! It's the birthday of the first PM of India. It's also an excuse to not grow up, take time to smell the roses and honour the child in you."

Which celeb's post did you like the best? Tell us in the comments section below.