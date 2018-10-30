Chhichhore: It's A Schedule Wrap For Sushant Singh Rajput And Shraddha Kapoor's Film

Poster of Chhichhore *(Courtesy niteshtiwari22)

The first schedule of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore concluded recently, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The second schedule of the film will begin in November. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is collaboratively produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. Taran Adarsh announced the schedule wrap on Twitter and shared a photo featuring the crew. "Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Chhichhore first shooting schedule concludes. Next schedule from mid-November. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwal. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios. August 30, 2019 release," he wrote. Though nothing much has been revealed about the plot, Sajid Nadiadwala in a previous tweet wrote that Chhichhore is a "riveting story of today's generation."

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... #Chhichhore first shooting schedule concludes... Next schedule from mid-Nov... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios... 30 Aug 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/OecCLdRsJC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018

The makers unveiled the first look of Chhichhore earlier this month. The poster introduced us to the lead characters of the film - Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Prateik Babbar. The poster featured the actors in two drastically different get-ups. "A timeless tale of time pass Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and an insanely talented cast. Releasing on 30th August 2019," Nitesh Tiwari captioned the poster.

Chhichhore is director Nitesh Tiwari's first film after the release of blockbuster hit film Dangal in 2016. The film went on floors in September. "Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film 'Chhichhore' starts. Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Hindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey," Nitesh Tiwari had tweeted.

Nitesh Tiwari has previously directed films such as Chillar Party and Bhoothnath Returns.