<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Vicky Kaushal's period drama Chhaava has garnered an excellent response from audiences in India and globally.

By its second day of release, Chhaava had already earned Rs 10 crore internationally, according to Sacnilk.

Domestically, the film saw a notable 17.74% increase in its box office performance on the second day, earning Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday.

Made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, Chhaava had a strong opening, collecting Rs 31 crore on its first day, marking the highest opening for a Vicky Kaushal starrer.

The movie also had a 50.39% overall occupancy for its Hindi screenings on Saturday, up from 42.02% on the opening day.

City-wise, Pune recorded the highest occupancy at 89.25%, followed by Mumbai at 74.75%, Hyderabad at 61.25%, Chennai at 59.75%, and Bengaluru at 50%.

Released in theatres on February 14, the historical epic, directed by Laxman Utekar, is inspired by the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

It is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

