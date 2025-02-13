<i>Chhaava</i> Advance Bookings: Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Surpasses <i>Deva, Emergency</i>

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava will be released in theatres on February 14. The historical drama has been directed by Laxman Utekar. It also marks Vicky's first on-screen collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.

Well, now, let us take a look at Chhaava's advance booking figures. The film has already minted Rs 8.68 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Chhaava narrates the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film talks about his extraordinary courage and remarkable journey. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh and Diana Penty.

Chhaava has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are super busy with Chhaava's promotions.

During an interaction with India Today, Vicky Kaushal praised Rashmika Mandanna's commitment.

She told India Today, “'I have never seen her cranky. I have never seen Rashmika in an off mood. It is possible that she was in an off mood. But she never shows it. She never lets anyone in the professional environment around her show it or makes anyone feel what she is feeling personally. Which I feel is such a great professional trait. Because she is smiling every day with the same energy, with the same positivity, with the same warmth. She is very professional. She always ticks all the boxes of professionalism."

Vicky Kaushal added, "And every person has an off day, sometimes. Sometimes something happens when you are not that upbeat. She just never shows it. She never shows that, and I feel this is such an amazing thing about her. That she respects her professional atmosphere so much that she knows I have come here to work. And here, she always makes sure that the people around her feel very positive and nice about working with her.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film Love&War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.