<i>Chhavaa</i> Advance Booking: Vicky Kaushal's Film Sells Over 2 Lakh Tickets In 48 Hours

The much-anticipated historical epic Chhavaa is set to release in theatres on February 14. The advance bookings of the film look promising. In just 48 hours, over 2 lakh tickets have been sold across India, at PVR Inox alone, as per reports.

The film's advance booking numbers showcase its immense popularity and the audience's excitement.

As Chhavaa continues to roar nationwide, all eyes are on its opening day collections, which are expected to be monumental.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal shared a carousel of pictures and videos showcasing his intense preparation for the role. From hitting the gym to horse riding and even wielding a stick with precision, the actor went all in.

In the first frame, Vicky Kaushal was dressed in gym attire, holding a water bottle. The next slide showed his shirtless avatar as he took a break from his workout. A snap of a weighing scale revealed his weight at 100.5 kilograms. Vicky was also seen burning calories on a training cycle.

One of the most impressive clips featured Vicky Kaushal twirling a stick with remarkable precision – hats off to his dedication. This was followed by a shot of him mastering horse riding. Oh, and in true commitment to his role, Vicky even got his ears pierced.

In his caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Good old #Chhaava prep days! See you all on 14th Feb. WORLDWIDE ADVANCE BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN!”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava will hit the cinema screens on February 14. In addition to Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh and Diana Penty in important roles. The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.