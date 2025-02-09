Allu Arjun "Personally Called" <i>Chhaava</i> Makers To Push Release Date To Avoid Clash With <i>Pushpa 2</i>

Riding high on the success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun recently attended one of the success bash of the movie. There he spoke about not just his film, but also Chhaava.

A video is circulating on the internet where the Pushpa actor is believed to be speaking about Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, where he subtle admits to have asked the makers to postpone the release date of the movie, in order to avoid cash with Pushpa 2 at the box-office.

In the video, Allu Arjun says, "When I called up one of the filmmakers from Bollywood, from Hindi cinema, I'm not a fan of that word Bollywood. In Hindi cinema, I called somebody and I said, they were also supposed to come on December 6. They were very accommodative, and they moved from that date. I personally called them and thanked them for moving the date, and they said, 'We're all fans of Pushpa', and if you come, then we will make way for it."

In case you didn't know, Chhaava was earlier scheduled to release on December 6.

Pushpa 2's mammoth box office record has shattered all other records. It earned Rs 1232.30 crore in India and more than Rs 1738 crore globally, as reported by Sacnilk.

Coming back to Chaava, the film is all set to release on February 14. The historical drama tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.



