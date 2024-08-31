<i>Vettaiyan</i>: Keeping Up With Rajinikanth's Work Diaries

We are often left awestruck by Rajinikanth's dedication and commitment to his work. The veteran star is now gearing up for the release of his pan-Indian cinematic venture Vettaiyan. Although the shooting is complete, Rajinikanth is super busy dubbing his portions for the project. On Saturday, Lyca Productions, the makers of Vettaiyan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the superstar at the recording studio. In the clip, Rajinikanth arrives at the venue and is warmly welcomed by the staff. He then begins the dubbing process by putting on headphones and sitting in front of a microphone. Once he wraps up the dubbing, the actor remarks, “This is super, very nice.” The studio members also present Rajinikanth with a bouquet.

“Kuri Vechha… Erai Vizhanum. Superstar Rajinikanth at the dubbing session. Watch out VETTAIYAN is on this way,” read the side note. Directed and written by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan will hit the silver screens on October 10. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

On August 19, the makers unveiled Vettaiyan's release date on X along with the poster. It featured Rajinikanth dressed in the uniform of an IPS officer. “Target-locked VETTAIYAN is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from October 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop” read the caption. Take a look:

Rajinikanth wrapped up filming his parts for Vettaiyan in May. Lyca Productions shared the announcement on X, by dropping a picture of the superstar from his last day on the set. It captured Rajinikanth posing with the crew members with a bouquet in his hands. The note read, “And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar Rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan.” Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier are also a part of Vettaiyan.

Up next, Rajinikanth will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, co-starring Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan.