Charu Asopa's Estranged Husband Rajeev Sen Wishes Her On Birthday. Her Reply

TV star Charu Asopa and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen are trending once again. This time, courtesy, their latest Instagram exchange. On Charu Asopa's 35th birthday on Monday, Rajeev Sen posted a picture of himself with the actress and their daughter Ziana. Rajeev Sen captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Charu. Wishing you lots of love with good health and happiness always." Charu Asopa replied to Rajeev's post by re-sharing the picture on Instagram and she wrote in her caption: "Thank you Rajeev Sen, had an amazing day. Thank you for making my bday so special."

Rumours about Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's separation first surfaced in 2020 when they unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. However, they briefly reunited in 2021.

Last year, Charu Asopa spoke about her decision of ending marriage in a blog entry. She said, "I know people have a lot of questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana." Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen continue to make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles.

Charu Asopa is best-known for starring in TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein, among others.