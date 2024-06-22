Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 8: Progress Report Of Kartik Aaryan's Film

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: YouTube)

Chandu Champion is all set to enter the Rs 40-crore club. On day 8, the film collected ₹2.5 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk. So far, the Kabir Khan-directed biographical sports drama has collected Rs 37.75 crore through ticket sales. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of India's first-ever Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The movie also features Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni and Bhuvan Arora in prominent roles. The film, which was released on June 14, has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan and Pen Studios.

Chandu Champion is receiving love from both fans and celebrities. A few days ago, cricket legend Kapil Dev posted a detailed note on Instagram sharing his review of the film. He wrote, “Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more. While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more. Hats off to Kabir Khan. You have done it again. Made yet another spectacular film…What an incredible performance by Kartik Aaryan, your effort and talent is shining. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew and thank you for giving us this film to watch. You are all champions!”

Ahead of Chandu Champion's release, director Kabir Khan talked about why Kartik Aaryan was picked to play the role of Murlikant Petnekar. He told news agency IANS, "When I was writing the script of 'Chandu'... obviously, when you are writing the script, you have an image in your mind. And that image, that character, has an age, personality, attitude... So, when you have these pointers, the next step is to identify which actor can embody all these characteristics. Very strongly, I felt those characteristics in Kartik Aaryan."

Chandu Champion is Kartik Aaryan's first project with Kabir Khan.