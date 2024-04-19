Amar Singh Chamkila's First Wife On Her Equation With Amarjot Kaur: 'For The Sake Of My Husband...'

Jaiman Chamkila shared his image. (courtesy: jaimanchamkila)

After watching Diljit Dosanjh in and as Amar Singh Chamkila, people are curious about the life of the legendary music singer and his wife and co-singer Amarjot Kaur. Now, an interview of Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife, Gurmail Kaur, talking about Amarjot has surfaced online. In the conversation with Love Punjab, Gurmail said, “Ek-do dinaa baad Chamkila kalla vee aunda si. Ohnu (Amarjot) eke nai si naal aanda… kalla aanda see. Oh vee aa jandi si. [Chamkila used to visit after one or two days. He did not bring Amarjot along. Sometimes, she used to come.]

Gurmail Kaur added, “Bali gal ki si. Mai rotia pakaun lag jandi si, oh (Amarjot Kaur) sabzi bana lendi si. Ja oh kehndi hundi, ‘Mainu sabzi nai banani aandi, mai roti lalu.' Ohnu rotia vee nai c aandia. Rotia nu taa othe rasoiaa rakhya hoya si. Mai keha tu beh hi jaa, maai ape sara kuch karlu. [What was there to fuss about? I would start preparing rotis, she would prepare the sabji. There were times when she used to say, ‘I don't know how to cook a sabji, can I make rotis.' But she wasn't good with rotis either. Their cook used to prepare food for them. I told her to just sit, I could do everything myself.]"

When asked if there was a cordial relationship between her and Amarjot Kaur, Gurmail Kaur replied, “Ghar aaye bande nu ta balauna hi penda. Chal koi na, bula lendi si mai ta apne gharwale karke. Sara kuch dekhna painda si. [When someone visits your home, you have to talk to them. I used to talk to her for the sake of my husband.]”

As depicted in the Netflix film, Amar Singh Chamkila did not divorce his first wife and got married to Amarjot Kaur. The singer continued to provide Gurmail and her children with financial support. Amar Singh Chamila and Amarjot Kaur died tragically at the peak of their career.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur.