Parineeti Chopra On Looking Her 'Worst' In Amar Singh Chamkila, Pregnancy And Plastic Surgery Rumours

Parineeti Chopra is in a happy place thanks to the success of her latest Netflix film Amar Singh Chamika. The biopic features Diljit Dosanjh as the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamika and Parineeti as his wife and singing partner Amarjot Kaur. The story revolves around their lives, which tragically ended during the peak of their careers. To portray the character of Amarjot Kaur authentically, Parineeti underwent a physical transformation by gaining 16 kilograms and bravely went makeup-free for the role. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, she candidly shared her experience of looking her "worst" for the project. Parineeti expressed, “Imtiaz (director Imtiaz Ali) sir said you have to sing live on set. You have to put 20 kilos for this film. 16 kilos for this film I ended up putting. You have to not have a patch of makeup on your face. You have to sort of look your worst in a way. But it's a performance character. I forgot everything else."

Parineeti Chopra also talked about losing out on other opportunities due to her physical transformation. She shared, “For the past year years, I have hardly been seen on red carpets. I have not done many brand shoots. I have not been seen around because I was looking like this. I am still looking like this and I have still not lost the weight and I am still not looking like myself. But I did not care. That is the kind of actor I am."

Mentioning her inspiration behind gaining weight, Parineeti Chopra expressed, "People like Vidya Balan, they inspire me when they do it for The Dirty Picture. Even in Hollywood, actors transform themselves and lose everything. That is the kind of actor I am. I hope people see that."

Talking about pregnancy and plastic surgery rumours, Parineeti Chopra added, "People were speculating that I was pregnant. I have done botox. I have done lipo suction -- all sorts of rumours were there about me because I was looking this way." ICYMI, Parineeti wore a black kaftan dress at the trailer launch of Amar Singh Chamkila, which led to pregnancy rumours.

To refute the rumours, Parineeti Chopra also uploaded a video wearing a fitted ivory outfit. The video opened with the text: “POV: wearing well-fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress…” This message was followed by multiple comments about Parineeti being pregnant.

Check out the video below:

Parineeti Chopra married politician Raghav Chadha in September last year. In the same interview, Parineeti also mentioned following politics after her wedding. She said, “Ab toh karna padta hai [I've got to follow politics now]. But my complaint is that he doesn't follow entertainment. God only knows (what he watched on screen last). And only he knows. I have to cue him. He knows nothing about films.”

Parineeti Chopra continued, “He (Raghav Chadha) knows a little about music, but he won't know if it's my film song. So I have to continuously nudge him, ‘Just pretend like you know' (laughs). So it's sweet. But the best thing is that I actually don't know anything about politics, he doesn't know anything about entertainment, so our conversations are about life. That's perfect for me.”

Before Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra was seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj.