Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Her Two Divorces: "I Converted To Islam, Then Returned To <i>Sanatan Dharma</i>"

Actor Chahatt Khanna, best known for her role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, recently addressed ongoing conversations around her religious beliefs, past conversion, and the public scrutiny she has faced over the years.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Chahatt Khanna spoke about how her statements are often misunderstood and presented out of context.

She said, "My words are always misinterpreted. Even now, if I say something, one sentence will be picked and published somewhere in a different context."

Chahatt Khanna On Converting To Islam

Clarifying the circumstances around her conversion to Islam during her marriage to Farhan Mirza, Chahatt Khanna emphasised that the decision was entirely her own.

She shared, "I am a very secular person. I celebrate Eid just as well as I celebrate Diwali, whether it was during my marriage or otherwise. Yes, I had converted to Islam by my own choice. Many people said that I was forced to convert, but I have never said that."

She also described her spiritual outlook as inclusive and not limited to a single belief system.

She added, "Yes, I believe in Islam, I believe in Sanatan Dharma as well. That doesn't mean I don't believe in other religions. I am a very secular person."

Coping With Backlash

Chahatt Khanna also reflected on the emotional impact of media coverage and public perception, especially during difficult phases in her personal life.

She said, "I used to feel disheartened, sad and scared-like, what is happening to me? My name is getting spoiled. Some people even told me I wouldn't get work because my name was being associated with negativity."

Over time, she said her perspective evolved as she gained more life experience.

She added, "As things grew, my knowledge about people, life and different aspects increased. My confidence also grew with that knowledge, and these things started feeling very small."

Chahatt Khanna On Returning To Her 'Roots Of Sanatana Dharma'

In a 2024 interview, Khanna had spoken candidly about her spiritual journey and her eventual return to Sanatana Dharma after her divorce. She maintained that she does not regret her experiences and values what she learned.

She said, "After my divorce, it took me a lot of time to come back to my originality. It took me 4-5 years to believe in Islam, too, and I still believe in a few of their fundamentals. Bohot acchhe hain. But thankfully, when I got back to my roots of the Sanatana Dharma, I realised the greater truth behind a lot of things."

When asked about whether she felt influenced during that phase, she responded, "I don't know what that was but haa keh sakte hai. That's why I say thankfully I'm back home. A lot of people did not want me to convert but I did because I wanted to do nikaah. Not that I was forced to convert but I did. And after that I was definitely told, 'Don't worship your god, probably that is not the correct way, this is the correct way' and I being a lost child followed that way."

She added, "I think it was fine; it was not that bad. But then, I am happy, I am in a much happier space, I have more wisdom, I know what I am doing. I know what is correct and what is not, and I am living a very conscious life."

Personal Life

Chahatt Khanna was first married to Bharat Narsinghani in 2006, though the marriage ended within a year. She later married Farhan Mirza in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2018, citing sexual and mental harassment. The former couple has two daughters, Zoharr and Dityaa.

The actress is currently dating Rohan Gandotra.