TV Actress Chahatt Khanna Accuses Estranged Husband Of 'Sexual, Mental Abuse': 'It Wad Driving Me Crazy'

TV actress Chahatt Khanna, best-known for her role in Bade Ache Lagte Hain, accused her estranged husband Farhan Mirza of "sexual and mental abuse," reports The Times Of India. Chahatt and Farhan married in 2013 and the actress filed for a divorce last month. Chahatt spoke to TOI about why leaving Farhan wasn't an "overnight decision" and said she "wants a divorce but he is determined to not give her one". "It was not just sexual abuse. I went through financial and mental abuse, too. The atmosphere in the house was driving me crazy. He would accuse me of prostitution and having an affair with a co-actor. He would make surprise visits on the set of my show (Qubool Hai) and create a fuss when I had to hug or even hold hands with my co-actor on screen. Once, he threw a fit after I received an invite for the same co-actor's housewarming party; he concluded that I was dating him," Chahatt told TOI.

Chahatt Khanna, who has two daughters with Farhan Mirza, also accused him of physical abuse during and after her pregnancies. "Farhan would always keep an eye on me. He even followed me from one room to another. I was not allowed to take both my kids together outside the house, as he knew that I would leave him. It was a solitary confinement of sorts. Every second day, I was slut-shamed. In fact, he even accused me of dating his own brother," she alleged.

The actress said Farhan used to allegedly "manhandle" her during fights: "During both my pregnancies, he would ask me if the babies were his. A day before and four days after the delivery of my second baby, he dragged me out of the house and asked me to leave. He also used to manhandle me during fights," Chahatt told TOI.

Chahatt also added why she "put up" with him despite all the alleged abuse and said she had the fear of being "judged" as her previous marriage had also failed. "Leaving Farhan wasn't an overnight decision. He had an inkling of what was coming. I put up with him because I feared being judged for the failure of my second marriage. It's not easy for any woman, as there is a lot of social stigma, attached to it, but I'd had enough. So, just two days before my birthday this July, I decided to end the marriage that was anything but happy," she told TOI.

Chahatt also dismissed his claims that she had "disappeared." She said that Farhan was very well aware about her and the kids' whereabouts.

"I want a divorce, but he seems determined to not give me one. If that's the case, I will be his trophy wife, but I will not stay with him at any cost. I am not looking at getting married again. I am done," Chahatt added.

Chahatt and Farhan's daughters are Zohar and Amaira. She currently stays in Mumbai with the children.