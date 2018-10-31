Trending: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Actress Chahatt Khanna Shares A Glimpse Of Her New House

Chahatt Khanna performs the grih pravesh puja (Image courtesy: chahattkhanna)

TV actress Chahatt Khanna, best-known for her role in Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's hit show Bade Ache Lagte Hain, recently bought a new house and shared a glimpse of it via a couple of Instagram videos. In the posts shared by Chahatt, she can be seen performing the grih pravesh puja with her elder daughter Zohar. "My big day. God bless all. Love and light," she captioned one of her posts, adding hashtags like 'new house' and 'gratitude.' Little Zohar also performed the aarti, along with a family member. The posts from Chahatt's housewarming puja have found one of the top spots on Thursday's trends list.

Take a look.

Congratulations, Chahatt.

Chahatt recently divorced husband Farhan Mirza. "It's my personal life and I don't need to give clarification to any other than my family, but yes it's true, it's been some weeks we have separated and filing for a divorce, reasons are too personal to be disclosed. I request fans and people to respect our privacy," she said, as quoted by The Times Of India.

The ex-couple married in 2013. Daughters Zohar and Amaira are their two children.

Before Farhan, Chahatt Khanna was married to Bharat Narsinghani, whom she divorced due to physical abuse.

Apart from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Chahatt Khanna has shows like Kumkum - Pyara Sa Bandhan, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna and Qubool Hai on her resume.

She has also featured in films like 7.5 Phere..More Than A Wedding, Ek Main Ek Tum and Thank You and Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam is her next project.