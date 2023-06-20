Cezanne Khan's Alleged Wife Aisha Pirani Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence: 'Sent Me Dirty Voice Notes, Tortured Me'

Image Instagrammed by Cezanne Khan. Courtesy:(Cezanne khan )

Popular television actor Cezanne Khan is making the wrong sort of headlines after Aisha Pirani, who claims to be his wife, allegedly filed a First Information Report or FIR against the actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion. Speaking to ETimes, Aisha gave details of the FIR she claims to have filed and spoke about wanting a divorce. Aisha, who lives in the US, allegedly filed the FIR on June 7. She told the publication, "On June 7th I filed the FIR. I live in the US. He is in India and I had to come here. He would send me texts and I think he got married to his girlfriend. They would send me dirty voice notes, tortured me and I have sent it to the police station."

Asked about the grounds on which she filed an FIR, Aisha accused Cezanne of infidelity and extorting money from her. She said, "He has cheated me and used me for obtaining the US Green Card. I have spent all my money on him. He has lived off of me from 2013-2016. I was working and he was sitting at home. He spent from my credit card and I have proof of all the bills. I had ignored it because I am not a bad woman. I had let it go."

She added, "He never apologised to me. When he called me an 'obsessive fan' (in a previous report by BT), I couldn't take it anymore. He defamed me and said I morphed those images. I would have let it go had he not said wrong things about me. When he was here, he made a fool out of me in front of my kids. My kids were hurt by his behaviour. They are still hurt. They will never forgive him. They don't have any good wish for that guy."

Aisha Pirani, who may or may not actually be or have been married to Cezanne Khan at all, also claimed to be still married to the actor under Muslim law despite having allegedly signed divorce papers. "I am still in a 'nikaah' with him. He told me his mother wanted him to marry a younger girl. He is 50 and so am I. So that time he hid our marriage. He made me sign divorce papers fraudulently, which I did. But I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him. I want to get married and legally I want 'khulanama' as per Muslim law," she told ETimes.

Cezanne Khan, who shot to fame with the hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has not responded on his alleged wife's allegations. He has never gone public with the marriage and, in fact, denied he was married to Aisha Pirani in a 2021 interview to Times of India in which he called her an "obsessive fan."