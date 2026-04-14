Censor Board Chops Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Runtime By 11 Minutes

The makers of Bhooth Bangla have officially locked the film's runtime following its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per the CBFC certificate dated April 2, 2026, the horror-comedy has been granted a U/A (16+) rating with parental guidance advised. The final approved runtime of the film stands at 174.57 minutes, which translates to approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes.

However, sources indicate that the film has since undergone further edits, resulting in a trimmed runtime. The revised duration is now 2 hours and 44 minutes, suggesting that nearly 11 minutes have been cut from the original version.

Some minor modifications were also made during the certification process. These include the addition of disclaimers related to religious and superstitious references, as well as the replacement or removal of certain objectionable words in both dialogues and subtitles. The total duration of these mandated changes is minimal, amounting to just a few seconds.

About Bhooth Bangla

The film will release in cinemas on April 16, 2026. Bhooth Bangla also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after the 2010 film Khatta Meetha.

The upcoming horror-comedy boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films.

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