Celina Jaitly Opens Up About Losing A Baby: 'Went Through Immense Heartache'

Former beauty queen Celina Jaitly, who lost a baby in 2017, shared her heart-wrenching experience in a lengthy note on World Prematurity Day. In 2017, Celina Jaitly gave birth to twin sons Shamsher and Arthur. Born premature, Shamsher succumbed to a serious heart condition and Arthur survived after two months in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Sharing her pain of dealing with premature birth herself, Celina wrote: "We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure Arthur Jaitly Haag comes back home with us."

Addressing parents who may stumble upon a similar experience, Celina Jaitly added a message of hope and encouragement: "While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life-threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Arthur and don't forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies."

Celina Jaitly and her husband Peter Haag got married in 2011. The next year, the couple welcomed twin sons Viraaj and Winston. 5 years later on September 10, Celina gave birth to twins again - Shamsher and Arthur. After losing Shamsher, Celina shared the "bittersweet" news in a Facebook post: "The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son Shamsher Jaitly Haag succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world."

Celina Jaitly joined Bollywood in 2003, making her debut with Janasheen. She is best known for her roles in films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns, Paying Guests and Thank You.