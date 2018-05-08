Celeb Roll-Call At Isha Ambani's Engagement Party: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood celebs celebrated the engagement of Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Share EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor at the Ambani party. New Delhi: Highlights The Ambani aprty coincided with Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony Karan Johar also attended Sonam's mehendi function The Ambanis celebrated Isha's engagement to Anand Piramal mehendi and a party to celebrate the engagement of Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Filmmaker Karan Johar, unsurprisingly, attended both. No Ambani party is ever complete without a Khan or two - two, in this case: Shah Rukh and Aamir. The A-listers at the Ambani do also included Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam's co-star from her first film Saawariya. All three stars showed up in varying levels of party dress - Shah Rukh Khan was fairly formal, Ranbir Kapoor topped his jeans with a jacket, Aamir Khan was very casual.



Neither Khan appeared to have brought along their wives. Ranbir's best friend, director Ayan Mukerji, was his plus one. See pictures below.





Isha Ambani, 26, and Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal, got engaged over the weekend, just months after her twin brother Akash's engagement to school friend Shloka Mehta was announced. The wedding is believed to be scheduled for December.



Bollywood had a busy Monday night, what with Sonam Kapoor'sand a party to celebrate the engagement of Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Filmmaker Karan Johar, unsurprisingly, attended both. No Ambani party is ever complete without a Khan or two - two, in this case: Shah Rukh and Aamir. The A-listers at the Ambani do also included Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam's co-star from her first film. All three stars showed up in varying levels of party dress - Shah Rukh Khan was fairly formal, Ranbir Kapoor topped his jeans with a jacket, Aamir Khan was very casual.Neither Khan appeared to have brought along their wives. Ranbir's best friend, director Ayan Mukerji, was his plus one. See pictures below.Isha Ambani, 26, and Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal, got engaged over the weekend, just months after her twin brother Akash's engagement to school friend Shloka Mehta was announced. The wedding is believed to be scheduled for December. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter