Love Island USA Shocks Fans As 18 Bombshells Enter Casa Amor Chaos

Love Island USA Season 8 has taken one of its biggest traditions and completely changed the game. The highly anticipated Casa Amor week finally arrived in Episode 17, but this year's version came with a surprise that left both contestants and viewers stunned. Instead of following the usual format, the show split up the islanders in an unexpected way.

As the original girls got ready for the well known Hearts on Fire challenge, the boys received a message telling them to leave the villa and head to Casa Amor quietly. There, they were introduced to six new female bombshells and took part in a special challenge filled with flirting, fun and plenty of drama.

Back at the villa, the girls were able to watch the boys' interactions with the new arrivals happen in real time. Just when it looked like the surprises were over, host Ariana Madix revealed another major twist. Twelve male bombshells entered the main villa to meet the girls. After several eliminations, only 12 remained

The remaining Casa Amor girls are Alannah Keyser, Amora Cachee, Jaiden Bacciocco, Parmida Keshani, Sydney Eugene and Tierra Davis. On the boys' side, Corey Sawyer Jr., Trae Taylor, Gal Tshnieder, Ronnie Gunter, Dylan Wrona and Carl Schmidt are still in the villa.

Meanwhile, Chandlar Wilson, Chay Nehra, Ryan Ten Hulscher, Keyon Harry, Kyle Greene and Tino Ellis were eliminated and sent home after the islanders made their decisions.

Love Island USA is hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling. New episodes are released every Thursday, while Love Island Aftersun, hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa, airs every Saturday, giving fans extra updates, discussions and behind the scenes moments from the villa.