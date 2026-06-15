James Barker, Love Island USA Executive Producer, Dies In Fiji

Love Island USA executive producer James Barker has died at the age of 40 in Fiji, where the eighth season of the reality show was being filmed. The producer died after an “unexpected medical emergency" last week, TMZ reported. The exact details about his demise remain unclear.



ITV America and Peacock aim to honour Barker on Tuesday's episode of Love Island USA.



Barker started working on Love Island USA in 2020 as a story producer, as per People. He had served as an executive producer for the past three installments. The 40-year-old oversaw the soundtrack of the dating reality show and contributed to its production and post production process.



Extending their condolences, Peacock and ITV America said in a statement that Barker's “unimaginable loss” was felt not just across Love Island USA, but throughout ITV and Peacock.



“He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him,” the statement added.



The new season of Love Island USA is hosted by Ariana Madix. The show started on June 2.



Earlier, Barker celebrated the start of the eighth season with a special post. “We come to Fiji for magic. We come to @loveislandusa to laugh, to cry, to care. Our islanders feel like the best part of us, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are,” he wrote.







James Barker's Career



Barker also established a career as a DJ. He is survived by his partner Adam Roth, as per E!News. ITV America and Peacock said the couple's “shared love of music was at the center of the life they built together—both at home and experiencing music all over the world.”



Barker started his television career in 2011 with Leftfield Pictures. He worked as a producer on shows like Forged in Fire, Counting Cars and Pawn Stars. He later produced Queer Eye at ITV America, before producing Love Island USA and Love Island Games.



He also worked on shows for Sharp Entertainment, Scout Productions and Kinetic Content.